The post-ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 episode of ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Dayami

The show wasted no time in kicking right into this Proving Ground match. Today is Athena’s 1000th day as Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, or according to Ian Riccaboni, it’s 999. Either one is pretty impressive though.

Dayami didn’t have much of a chance at the start. Athena went at her hard right off the bell, sending her to the outside. There, Athena caught a kick and slammed Dayami into onto the ring apron. Dayami crawled back into the ring and Athena put on the Koji Clutch. Dayami passed right out and that was it!

Winner: Athena

Blake Christian & Lee Johnson vs. Joe Alonzo & Thomas Hein

Christian and Johnson have been calling themselves “The Swirl.” Johnson started off against Alonzo who had multiple pictures of his own face on his tights. That didn’t help him though as Christian took out HInes and the two double teamed Alonzo with some speedy kicks and dueling slams.

Christian tagged in and ate a turnbuckle as Alonzo ducked a splash. That brought in Hein who was picked up by Johnson and thrown at Christian who hit him with a drop kick. They then set him up for a spicolli driver and that was it.

Winners: Blake Christian & Lee Johnson

Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) vs. John Silver

Silver’s strength served him well as he got the drop on Yuta off the top. Yuta got back into it though coming back at Silver with some chops. Silvers chops back put Yuta on his heels and the following kicks put him on his back.

Silver then punted Yuta and picked him up and dropped him in a powerbomb. Yuta was completely off his game here as Silver sent him to the outside and bounced him off the barricades. Shafir watched disapprovingly. At least I think she did. She doesn’t have a lot of facial range.

Back in the ring, Silver kept up the pressure until Yuta hung him up on the ropes. Silver fell back out of the ring and Shafir hit him with a Judo throw. That brought out Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. The Ref separated them and the action moved back into the ring.

Yuta began a comeback, throwing knees into Silver’s back and working a headlock. He hung Silver up on the ropes, but took too long to capitalize and Silver met him with a superkick. The two began brawling, trading kicks for punches with Silver getting the upper forearm.

Silver hit a big DDT, but Yuta kicked out at two. Shafir began getting annoyed at ringside and suddenly, Jon Moxley appeared. He joined Shafir at ringside while Yuta locked in a half-crab on Silver’s previously injured knee.

Silver turned the tables into a straight jacket crossface and that brought Shafir up on the apron. Reynolds pulled her down and Uno got in Moxley’s face. Mox tried to tear Uno’s mask off, but Silver dropkicked him to get him to stop. That opened up Silver for a Buseko knee fro Yuta who pinned him to get the victory

Winner: Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir)

Lance Archer (w/ Rocky Romero) vs. Marcus & Adam King

Tonight’s Lance Archer Murderfest featured not one, but two opponents that had absolutely no chance of winning. I won’t bore you with the details, but it ended with Archer hitting a Blackout using one of the King’s as a weapon.

Winner: Lance Archer

After the martch, Archer continued the beatdown until security arrived. They both ate a chokeslam and then a recap of the Tag Team Championship match from Death Before Dishonor aired.

Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) vs. Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia

Angelico and Tenaglia kicked things off, with Angelico’s agility offsetting the brawn of Tenaglia. Serpentico got involved and after a quick double team, Serpentico became legal and ran circles around Tenaglia. Tenaglia felt it coming in the air tonight and tagged in Phil Collins, isolating Serpentico.

Collins danced into the light of a big side slam on Serpentico before Tenaglia decided that they shouldn’t live separate lives and tagged back in. He tweaked the neck of Serpentico, before tagging Collins back in, no jacket required.

Collins and Tenaglia tried for a double team, but Serpentico hit a double DDT to buy some time to get the hot tag to Angelico. Angelico showed Collins and Tenaglia a groovy kind of love with a clothesline, sending Collins out of the ring.

At this point, Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman started adding Phil Collins puns of their own which was a very surreal thing for me. Just another day in paradise.

Any way, back in the ring, Angelico locked in a grapevine ankle lock on Tenaglia, who tapped out giving SAP the win.

Winners: Spanish Announce Project

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jordan Oliver

These guys both have some great technical backgrounds that they put on display right off the top. Shibata put Oliver in a wristlock and stomped his twisted arm repeatedly. Oliver got away, but was lured back into a lock up that ended with him on the receiving end of a headlock.

Shibata had control from there, hitting Oliver with smacks and chops in between working the arm with various submission holds. Oliver found a second wind though and hit a dropkick that sent Shibata into the corner. Oliver followed that up with a side kick.

Shibata managed to wrangle an ankle lock on Oliver, but Oliver made it to the ropes to break the hold. Shibata sent him to the corner and hit a dropkick that knocked Olver loopy. Shibata tried a sleeper, which dazed Oliver enough for Shibata to kick him in the face and pick up the victory.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

The Conglomeration (Hologram & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese)

Before the match, footage was shown from Collision that teased (are you ready for this?) that a CLONE of Hologram may be imminent in AEW/ROH. The Athletes came down to the ring with Mark Sterling and their usual attempts to get the crowd to say that they ruled instead of sucked. Hologram came down to the ring with his usual Tomohiro Ishii.

Hologram and Nese kicked things off with Nese getting a headlock off the top. Hologram reversed it into a leg lock and the two went back and forth exchanging holds until Nese got an elbow in Hologram’s face in the corner.

Nese got cocky though and Hologram made him pay with a hurricanrana into an Armbar. Ishii tagged in and Daivari followed suit. Ishii no-sold a bunch of chops and punches and Daivari was forced to resort to trying to rake the eyes. Ishii got mad at that and he and Hologram double teamed Daivari for a bit.

Hologram sent Nese to the outside and tried for a dive, but Nese grabbed his ankle and dropped him on the mat. Daivari, the legal man gave Sterling a chance to choke Hologram with the ropes. Daivari sent Hologram into the corner where he and Nese tagged in and out. Nese ended up legal and hit a huge legdrop through the ropes.

Hologram started to come back, but Nese put a stop to hit with a headlock. Nese dragged Hologram back to his corner and tagged in Daivari. Hologram finally got the hot tag to Ishii who did a great Miley Cyrus impression and entered like a wrecking ball.

Ishii hit a suplex on Nese that got a two count. Nese and Daivari set him up for a double team but Ishii put them both down with a double clothesline and tagged hin Hologram. Hologram went up top, but Sterling caused a distraction, allowing Daivari to knock him off the ringpost.

Daivari then hit a Magic Carpet Ride on Hologram, using an actual carpet (I kid you not). Hologram got the tag to Ishii who cleaned house and knocked Sterling off the apron. That allowed Hologram to hit a 450 on Daivari and pick up the win.

Winners: The Conglomeration

After the match, Nese and Daivari screamed at the camera over Sterling being pushed off the apron. They are sick and tired of seeing their manager get taken out. Sterling claimed to have a torn bicep and for him, that means he can no longer live a normal life. Sterling then said that they need a contingency plan and the show faded out.

