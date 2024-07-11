A match was taped for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub on July 10.

At the AEW show at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday night, QT Marshall vs. Scorpius took place in a bout taped for an upcoming episode of the weekly ROH show.

The match saw Marshall defeat the local 19 year-old rookie, who just recently finished training to become a pro wrestler.

The bout was said to be a decent one, which had the Calgary crowd even chanting for the 19 year-old newcomer at various points.

In the end, Marshall caught Scorpius with a diamond cutter off the ropes for the pinfall victory.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.