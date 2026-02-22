A future episode of ROH On HonorClub is “in the can.”

In addition to the live action on TNT and HBO Max for AEW Collision, matches and segments were also filmed for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete ROH on HonorClub spoilers.

* Jay Lethal defeated Tommy Billington. * Satnam Singh defeats an unnamed local with a chokeslam and foot on the chest. * TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) defeat The Frat House (Griff Garrison & Cole Carter.) * Red Velvet (ROH TV Champion) defeats Zayda Steel to retain. * Big Bill, Brian Keith & Grizzled Young Vets (with Isla Dawn) defeat Dom Kubrick, Che Cabrera & local talent. * Sky Flight (Scorpio Sky, Darius & Dante Martin) defeat Adrian Quest & The Homies. * Persephone defeats Jonnie Robbie. * ROH TV Championship Proving Ground match. Nick Wayne (with Kip Sabian & Mama Wayne) defeats Lucas Riley. * Deonna Purazzo defeats Trish Adora via tap out to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Championship. After the match Billie Starks & Diamante beat up Deonna. They may be a new faction. * Komander defeats Tony Nese with Stori Denali, Ayria Daivari & Mark Sterling.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)