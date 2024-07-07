Next week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub is in the can.
At the AEW Collision taping in Southaven, MS., matches and segments were taped for next week’s installment of the two-hour ROH on HonorClub show.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers.
ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 7/6/2024)* ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. defeated Serpentico
* Taya Valkyrie defeated Marina Shafir & Robyn Renegade in a three-way match
* Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated McKenzie Morgan
* Athena was in Starkz’s corner and was wearing a walking boot and using crutches
* Diamante defeated Nyx
* Lee Johnson & The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) w/Trish Adora defeated The Dark Order