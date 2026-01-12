In addition to the live episode of AEW Collision this past Saturday night, January 10, 2026, live at the ESports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Ring Of Honor action at the 1/10 taping included the following:

* Jay Lethal def. Steven Borden

* The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) def. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

* Shane Taylor def. Kiran Grey

* Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship – Proving Ground: Red Velvet (c) def. Robyn Renegade

* MxM TV (Mansoor, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora)

* Adam Priest & Tommy Billington def. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese)

* MIT (Billie Starkz & Diamante) def. ??? & Rachael Ellering

* CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) def. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. ??? & Will Allday

* ROH Pure Championship – Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty (c) def. Matt Menard

