In addition to the AEW Collision episode that emanated from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina this past Saturday night, matches and segments were taped at the January 4 event for the upcoming episode of ROH on HonorClub.

Featured below, courtesy of Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers:

* Billie Starkz defeated Brittany Jade. * Queen Aminata defeated Rachel Ellering. * Trish Adora defeated Harley Cameron. * Blake Christian defeated Serpentico. * ROH TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Jasmin Pow. * MxM Collection defeated The Dawsons. * Boulder Bronson defeated Griff Garrison. * ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor defeated The Gates of Agony. * ROH Champion Chris Jericho came out and cut a promo complaining no one has been chanting for him earlier and instead they were chanting for the Rock N’ Roll Express. He said they left and they are lucky they left because if they were still in Charlotte, he’d kick their asses. Out came Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. Jericho said he hasn’t liked Ricky Morton since Morton stole his rat and food in 1994. He said he should kick Morton’s ass. This led to the RNR Express running Jericho and Bryan Keith out of the ring. Morton cut a promo saying they were happy to be back home in Charlotte. AEW played Rock N’ Roll Is King for their theme. I know everyone rags on Jericho but he did a great job here setting up for Morton and Gibson to lay him out.

ROH airs on HonorClub every Thursday at 7/6c.