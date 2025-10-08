ROH Wrestling matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub before the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show on Tuesday night, October 7, 2025 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below are spoilers from the 10/7 taping.

* Brady Booker and Elijah Drago defeated Michael Solar & Trevor Blackwell

* ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Blake Christian

* Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn defeated Dream Girl Ellie & Leroy Shogun & Bryce Cannon

After that, things switched over to the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show, which aired live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the same venue at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

ROH airs every Thursday night at 7/6c on HonorClub.