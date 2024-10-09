Matches were taped for ROH On HonorClub inside Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington during this week’s special “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite on October 8, 2024.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the trio of bouts taped prior to the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program from 10/8:

* MxM Collection defeated Eddie Pearl & Rick Gibson



* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Viva Van



* Nick Wayne (with his mom) defeated Bryan Hook

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday at 7/6c.

(H/T: Billy K. & PWInsider.com)