The action got underway inside Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 before the television cameras began rolling.

In addition to the special live, three-hour combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show from Beantown on Wednesday evening, matches were filmed inside the arena for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub as well.

Featured below are complete ROH on HonorClub spoilers from the 11/19 taping in Boston, MA:

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb to advance to the Women’s Pure Title tournament semifinals Deeb had her foot on the ropes while being pinned but the referee missed it. Persephone defeated Valentina Rossi The CMLL star won after a Razor’s Edge. Athena came out to confront her afterward and raised the ROH Women’s title but another woman jumped Persephone from behind and aligned with Athena. QT Marshall defeated Jacked Jameson The big story here was Big Boom AJ and Big Justice coming out with Marshall before the match which the crowd ate up. They helped lay out the Frat House afterward until Full Gear opponents RPG Vice came out and got the better of them, pillmanizing AJ’s arm.

From there, things switched over to the live three-hour show. For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 11/19/25 and AEW Collision Results 11/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

You can also check out our complete ROH On HonorClub Results hub for all past ROH TV results.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for the above ROH on HonorClub spoilers.)