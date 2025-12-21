Ring of Honor continued building future episodes of ROH TV on Friday night, taping several matches and segments from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The December 20 tapings featured a mix of established names and rising talent, with multiple bouts recorded for upcoming ROH TV broadcasts.

Full spoilers from the taping are below.

* Eddie Kingston picked up a hard-fought victory over James Drake in singles action, continuing his presence on ROH programming.

* HOOK followed by scoring a win against Ortiz, adding another decisive result to his growing resume.

* Bryan Keith also notched a victory on the night, defeating Serpentico in a one-on-one matchup.

* In tag team action, Boom & Doom, Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall, defeated The Frat House duo of Cole Karter and Griff Garrison to close out the reported results.

Additional segments and matches taped at Hammerstein are expected to air in the coming weeks as ROH TV continues its post-Final Battle momentum.

Make sure to join us here every week for complete ROH results coverage.