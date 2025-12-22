In addition to AEW Christmas Collision on December 25, matches and segments were taped on Sunday for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the 12/21 taping:

* Hechicero def. Aaron Solo

* Lance Archer def. Steve Gibki

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith def. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Lio Rush

* Ace Austin def. Rocky Romero

* Satnam Singh def. Charles Mason

* Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) interrupt Frat House (Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, & Preston Vance). Eddie Kingston takes out GYV. Frat House try to celebrate with Eddie, but he takes them out as well.

* ROH Women’s Television Championship – Proving Ground: Red Velvet def. Janai Kai

(H/T: Fightful.com)