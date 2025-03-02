Matches and segments were taped for ROH On HonorClub prior to and immediately following the live episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night in Oakland, CA.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the ROH taping before and after the 3/1 AEW show:

* Billie Starkz defeated Mylo

* Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) defeated Alpha Zo & CSJ

* Blake Christian defeated Titus Alexander. For the first several minutes, Christian dominated Alexander, who you may have seen in NOAH, until Alexander hit a springboard cutter. Alexander hit a dive outside and then a shining wizard on Christian. Later, Christian rolled through a belly to back suplex, hit a curb stomp, and then slapped on the Vanilla Choke Zero for the win.

* ROH Tag Team Champions Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated Jon Cruz and Olumide. MxM Collection attacked the champions and took their belts until Rhodes and Guevara turned the tables with a superkick/Shattered Dreams to get their belts back.

* Dark Panther defeated Aaron Solo. ROH Men’s TV Champion Komander and Alex Abrahantes watched from ringside. Komander and Panther had a face off with a little physicality before Aubrey Edwards intervened.

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Lee Johnson

* Leyia Grey defeated Lady Frost

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) and The Gates of Agony (Toa Leona & Bishop Kaun) defeated Premier Athletes (Arya Daivari & Tony Nese) and The Frat House (Cole Karter & Preston Vance)

* Gravity defeated Griff Garrison

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge defeated Rocky Romero, Valiente & Euforia. This was action packed. Heat on the technicos. Big monkey flips on the rudos by Esfinge. Almost as high as a backdrop. Mistico paired off against Valiente. Good stuff. Mistico spring board outside onto Euphoria. Dives outside by Atlantis and Esfinge. Mistico locked La Mistica on Euforia for the submission.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.

(H/T to Jim Valley and F4WOnline.com)