Ring of Honor held another television taping at their new home at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on March 22.
The following are complete spoilers from the 3/22 taping:
TMDK’s Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls defeated Better Together
– Proving Ground match: ROH Television Champion Nick Wayne defeated Alex Reynolds
– Mark Davis defeated Beef
– Top Flight & Zayda Steel defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn
– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Alec Price & Jordan Oliver
– Billy Gunn, Brady Booker & Elijah Drago defeated Supastarz
– Johnny TV & MxM defeated Main Man Oro, Keagan Garland & Angel Fashion
– Lio Rush defeated Nathan Cruz
– Anthony Ogogo defeated Nick Comoroto
– The IInspiration defeated Viva Van & Frankie B
– Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese & Stori Denali defeated Brandon Cutler, Smooth Operator & Angelica Risk
– Tehuti Miles defeated Kiran Grey
– Tornado tag match: Blake Christian & Lee Johnson defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington & Adam Priest
– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Maya World to retain
– RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) defeated TMDK’s Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
– ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Trish Adora to retain
– Billie Starkz defeated Hyan
– Komander defeated Soleil
– Angelico, Serpentico & The Colons defeated Frat House
– The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) defeated The WorkHorsemen
– AR Fox defeated Action Andretti
– Myron Reed defeated Mansoor
– Pure Rules match: Diamante defeated Rachael Ellering
– CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone defeated Lacey Lane to retain
– Proving Ground match: ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade
– Pure Rules match: Josh Woods defeated Matt Menard
– Juice Robinson, Ace Austin & The Von Erichs defeated Shane Taylor Promotions
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