Ring of Honor held another television taping at their new home at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on March 22.

The following are complete spoilers from the 3/22 taping:

TMDK’s Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls defeated Better Together – Proving Ground match: ROH Television Champion Nick Wayne defeated Alex Reynolds – Mark Davis defeated Beef – Top Flight & Zayda Steel defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn – Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Alec Price & Jordan Oliver – Billy Gunn, Brady Booker & Elijah Drago defeated Supastarz – Johnny TV & MxM defeated Main Man Oro, Keagan Garland & Angel Fashion – Lio Rush defeated Nathan Cruz – Anthony Ogogo defeated Nick Comoroto – The IInspiration defeated Viva Van & Frankie B – Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese & Stori Denali defeated Brandon Cutler, Smooth Operator & Angelica Risk – Tehuti Miles defeated Kiran Grey – Tornado tag match: Blake Christian & Lee Johnson defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington & Adam Priest – ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Maya World to retain – RPG Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) defeated TMDK’s Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls – ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Trish Adora to retain – Billie Starkz defeated Hyan – Komander defeated Soleil – Angelico, Serpentico & The Colons defeated Frat House – The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) defeated The WorkHorsemen – AR Fox defeated Action Andretti – Myron Reed defeated Mansoor – Pure Rules match: Diamante defeated Rachael Ellering – CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone defeated Lacey Lane to retain – Proving Ground match: ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Robyn Renegade – Pure Rules match: Josh Woods defeated Matt Menard – Juice Robinson, Ace Austin & The Von Erichs defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

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