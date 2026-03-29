In addition to the live episode of AEW Collision on March 28, 2026, which took place at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Ring Of Honor action at the 3/28 taping included the following:

* Steven Borden & Serpentico defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari (Dark Match)

* Satnam Singh defeated Colt Cabana (Dark Match)

* Top Flight defeated MxM Collection

* Lance Archer defeated Trip Jordy

* The Outrunners & Dalton Castle defeated Royal Flush & Deonn Rusman

* Rush defeated Dante Leon

* Komander defeated Dralistico

The next Ring of Honor TV taping is scheduled to take place at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, FL. on April 6, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for Ring Of Honor Results coverage.