Matches and segments were taped for ROH On HonorClub prior to and immediately following the live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Sacramento, CA.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the ROH taping before and after the 3/5 AEW show:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) def. Dark Panther



* Fuego, Mistico & Neon def. Hechicero, Rugido & Volador Jr.

ROH airs every Thursday night at 7/6c on HonorClub.