Not only did Boston, Massachusetts get treated to live AEW action on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru on April 16, 2025, they were also given a dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Prior to the live episode of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru on TBS and MAX on 4/16 in Boston, MA., matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 4/16:

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated La Catalina with a half-crab for a submission win.

* Nick Wayne pinned British star Michael Olu (with Amira) after Kip Sabian interfered.

From there, things switched over to the live AEW Dynamite show. For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru Results 4/16/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.