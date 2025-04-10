Not only did Baltimore, Maryland get treated to live AEW action on Dynamite on April 9, 2025, they were also given a dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Prior to the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX on 4/9 in Baltimore, MD., matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 4/9:

* ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Jay Lethal in singles action.

* “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer defeated Crowbar in a one-on-one bout.

* Top Flight duo Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero in tag-team action in the third and final bout taped for ROH before the start of the live episode of AEW Dynamite.

From there, things switched over to the live AEW Dynamite show. For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/9/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday night at 7/6c.