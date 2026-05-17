ROH Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes of ROH on HonorClub before and after the May 16 episode of AEW Collision from Salisbury, MD.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
- Action Andretti def. QT Marshall
Rush def. Flyin Ryan O’Neil
Lio Rish def. Aaron Solo
Dalton Castle and The Outrunners def. 4 Play
Deonna Purazzo def. Janai Kai
Jordan Oliver and Alec Price def. The Premier Athletes
Maya World and Hyan def. Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna
Mina Shirawaka and Queen Aminata def. Billie Starkz and Diamante by DQ after Athena attacked Shirawaka
AR Fox def. Shane Taylor
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday evening for live ROH On HonorClub results coverage.