ROH Wrestling taped matches and segments for upcoming episodes of ROH on HonorClub before and after the May 16 episode of AEW Collision from Salisbury, MD.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

Action Andretti def. QT Marshall

Rush def. Flyin Ryan O’Neil

Lio Rish def. Aaron Solo

Dalton Castle and The Outrunners def. 4 Play

Deonna Purazzo def. Janai Kai

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price def. The Premier Athletes

Maya World and Hyan def. Allie Katch and Kaia McKenna

Mina Shirawaka and Queen Aminata def. Billie Starkz and Diamante by DQ after Athena attacked Shirawaka

AR Fox def. Shane Taylor

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