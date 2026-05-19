More episodes of ROH on HonorClub are “in the can.”

In addition to the ROH taping held before and after AEW Collision on Saturday in Salisbury, Maryland, matches and segments were also filmed at a second taping.

On Monday, May 18, 2026, matches and segments were taped at WTJC Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

Action Andretti def. Soleil

The Colons (Epico Colon & Orlando Colon) & Serpentico def. Alex Kane, Bruss Hamilton, & Kiran Grey

Anthony Ogogo (with Carlie Bravo, Christyan XO, and Shawn Dean) defeated Darian Bengston via referee stoppage.

ROH World Championship – Proving Ground: Bandido def. Angelico

Lio Rush def. Griff Garrison

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (with Christopher Daniels) def. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (with Mark Sterling)

Billy Gunn, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago def. The Supastarz (Jimmy Wild, Nikki Eight, & Tommy Mars).

Pure Rules: Viva Van def. Rachael Ellering

ROH Pure Championship – Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty def. Mance Warner

ROH Women’s Championship – Proving Ground: Athena def. Hyan

Athena attacked Hyan after the match.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Bustah and The Brain (Alex Price & Jordan Oliver)

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Red Velvet & Zayda Steel (with Christopher Daniels) def. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay)

Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, & Shane Taylor) (with Christyan XO) def. The Colons (Eddie Colon & Orlando Colon) & Serpentico

ROH Women’s Pure Championship – Proving Ground: Deonna Purrazzo def. Isla Dawn

Maya World defeated Trish Adora when Maya caught Trish in a pin.

Mark Davis defeated Adam Priest to retain the AEW National Title.

Stori Denali (with Mark Sterling) defeated Brooke Havok.

Billie Starkz def. Robyn Renegade.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships – Proving Ground: Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, & Preston Vance)

Lethal Twist attacked Dalton and The Outrunners after the match. Ian Riccaboni came into the ring and interviewed Lethal Twist, with Blake bringing up losing his undefeated streak in ROH. Blake said he proved that one day he will be ROH Champion. They said they would show everyone that they are the most creative trio. Blake asked for three opponents or else they would attack Ian Riccaboni.

Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, & Lee Johnson) def. Hayden Seal, KayJay Impala, & Rosario Grillo

Queen Aminata def. Lacey Lane

Tehuti Myles def. Matt Menard.

The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) def. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

Bryan Keith def. Tommy Billington

The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Angelico def. Main Man Oro

Mason Madden (with Mansoor) defeated Terry Yaki.

After the match, Mansoor spoke and said that because Mason won so quickly, Mansoor should wrestle now, issuing an open challenge.

Ace Austin def. Mansoor.

ROH Television Championship: AR Fox (c) def. Dezmond Xavier

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.