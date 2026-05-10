In addition to the live episode of AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell on May 9, 2026, matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Ring Of Honor action at the 5/9 taping included the following:

* Satnam Singh defeated James Tapia and CD Bennett

* Josh Woods defeated Angelico with Serpentico in a pure rules match. Post-match, Woods kept attacking Angelico until Serpentico tried to make the save, but was also handled by Woods until Nigel McGuinness made his way to the ring. These two will meet at Supercard of Honor.

* Zayda Steel with Christopher Daniels defeated Hyan to advance to the Survival of the Fittest match at Supercard of Honor.

* Blake Christian with Lee Johnson defeated Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Post-match Blake Christian said he’s going to become the new ROH world champion when he faces Bandido at Supercard of Honor.

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kaci Lennox. Post-match Diamante attacked Purrazzo and even used the Fujiwara armbar before holding the Pure Championship ahead of their match at Supercard of Honor.

* STP of Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean w Anthony Ogogo and Christyan XO defeated Mance Warner, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston.

* AR Fox defeated Nick Wayne with Mother and Kip Sabian to win the ROH Television Championship. Post-match, Lio Rush was shown, and Tony Khan, off-air, added Fox vs. Lio would be at Supercard of Honor.

* Darlon Castle and The Outrunners defeated Baby Keef, Xander Maddox, and Puma Johnson.

* Bandido defeated Action Andretti. Post-match, Blake Christian confronted Bandido ahead of their Supercard of Honor title match.

* The Premiere Athletes of Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali, with Mark Sterling, defeated Ricky Martinez, Maxx Stardom, and Jacey Love.

* Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta w PAC and Jon Moxley defeated Tommy Billington and Adam Priest.

* Athena, Billie Starkz, and Marina Shafir defeated Lacey Lane, Yuka Sakazaki, and Maya World when Billie had Lacey beat, and Athena took the pin.

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