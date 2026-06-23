Ring Of Honor held a ROH On HonorClub television taping at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, June 22, 2026.
The following are complete spoilers.
– Amira Soul defeated Sofia Sivan
– Bishop Kaun defeated Royce Isaacs
– ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Outrunners defeated Beef & Premier Athletes to retain
– Billy Gunn, Brady Booker & Elijah Drago defeated Aaron Solo, Dante Casanova & Tome Filip
– Scorpio Sky & Top Flight defeated The Frat House
– Lethal Twist defeated The Colons & Serpentico
– Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Viva Van & Lacey Lane
– Beef & Premier Athletes defeated Keagan Garland, LJ Cleary & Aaron Dallas
– Zayda Steel defeated Cassie Lee
– AR Fox defeated Alan Angels
– Action Andretti defeated Alex Reynolds
– Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata defeated Kaci Lennox & Sahara Seven
– Hyan & Maya World defeated Robyn Renegade & Trish Adora
– Angelico defeated Tim Bosby
– Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Tommy Billington & Adam Priest defeated Shane Taylor Promotions
– ROH Television Champion Lio Rush defeated Lee Johnson to retain
– Pure rules match: Mance Warner defeated Matt Menard
– ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander ended in a no contest when Purrazzo needed to be helped to the back after taking a suplex on the outside.
– ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Bryan Keith to retain
– Tehuti Miles defeated LSG. Following this match, Shane Taylor Promotions approached Miles to recruit him.
– Dezmond Xavier defeated Brandon Cutler
– The Kingdom defeated The WorkHorsemen
– Alec Price & Jordan Oliver defeated Mason Madden & Mansoor
– Isla Dawn defeated Kelsey Raegan
– Satnam Singh defeated Bruss Hamilton
– Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz & The Von Erichs defeated Nathan Cruz & IL Cartello Grillo
– Main Man Oro defeated Mark Davidson
– Anthony Ogogo defeated Kiran Grey
– Hook defeated Nick Comoroto
– Juice Robinson & Ace Austin defeated Grizzled Young Veterans
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.