In addition to the live 7/11 episode of AEW Collision, AEW also taped matches and segments for future episodes of Ring Of Honor at the taping in Roanoke, VA.

Featured below are complete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the 7/11 taping held before and after the live episode of AEW Collision:

* Griff Garrison defeated Aaron Solo

* Adam Priest defeated Kiran Grey

* Nick Wayne defeated Alan Angels

* Maya World defeated Janai Kai

* Isla Dawn defeated Erica Leigh

* Hook, Anthony Bowens and Action Andretti defeated Landon Hale, Steve Allen and Robert Allen by submission

* Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty defeated Spanish Announce project

* The Outrunners, Dalton Castle and Orange Cassidy defeated Premier Athletes and The Swirl. After the match Orange Cassidy pulled 11 year old Calvin into the ring and the crowd sang Happy Birthday to him

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.