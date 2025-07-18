Ring Of Honor matches were taped during the AEW Collision taping on Thursday night, July 17, 2025, inside the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, as All Elite Wrestling continued their Chicago residency.

During the taping, longtime writer and behind-the-scenes executive in WWE and AEW/ROH Wrestling, Jimmy Jacobs, made his in-ring return in a losing effort to Blake Christian.

The following are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 5/8:

* Blake Christian pinned the returning Jimmy Jacobs * Hologram & Tomohiro Ishii defeated MxM Collection * Trish Adora defeated Aleya James * The Outrunners defeated JD Drake & Anthony Henry

ROH TV airs every Thursday night on HonorClub.