Several future episodes of the weekly ROH On HonorClub show are now officially “in the can.”

Ring Of Honor returned to their newfound homebase at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday night, July 20, 2026.

At the ROH Wrestling taping on 7/20, over 30 matches were taped for the weekly two hour Thursday night program.

Featured below are complete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the 7/20 taping in “The Sunshine State.”

– The Colons & Serpentico defeated Brandon Cutler, Terry Yaki & Jay Lucas – Bryan Keith defeated Alan Angels – MxM Collection defeated Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo – ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Isla Dawn to retain – Amira Soul defeated Robyn Renegade – Proving Ground match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Janai Kai – Julissa Mexa defeated Vert Vixen – AR Fox defeated Soleil – Adam Brooks defeated Nathan Cruz – Juice Robinson defeated Anthony Henry – Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero defeated Alex Zayne & Mance Warner – Billie Starkz defeated B3CCA – Elijah Drago, Brady Booker & Billy Gunn defeated Supastarz – BEEF defeated Matt Menard – ROH Television Champion Lio Rush defeated Main Man Oro to retain – Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds – ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Angelico to retain – Tehuti Miles defeated Dante Casanova – Emi Sakura defeated Viva Van – Top Flight, Scorpio Sky & Matt Sydal defeated Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo & The Infantry – Komander defeated “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington – Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero – Trish Adora defeated Angelica Risk – Zayda Steel defeated Sara Leon – Pure Rules match: Steph De Lander defeated Rachael Ellering – Satnam Singh defeated Jacked Jameson – Grizzled Young Veterans & The Kingdom defeated The Von Erichs, Jordan Oliver & Alec Price – Hyan defeated Lacey Lane – Queen Aminata defeated Rachel Ley – Action Andretti defeated LJ Cleary – Diamante vs. Allie Katch (note: report we received forgot to include result for this match) – Adam Priest, The Outrunners & Dalton Castle defeated Griff Garrison, Blake Christian, Lee Johnson & Jay Lethal

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.