Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas at the AEW Collision show on July 20.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

* EJ Nduka def. Jon Cruz

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty)

* Abadon def. Enhancement Talent

* Jael def. Robyn Renegade

* Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Linoa) def. SAP (Angelico & Serpentico)

* Johnny TV & Shane Taylor def. Atlantis Jr & Lio Rush

* Fuego Del Sol, Komander & Top Flight (Action Andretti, Dante Martin & Darius Martin) def. Nick Commoroto, Anthony Henry & Iron Savages (Jacked Jameson, Boulder & Bronson)

* The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) def. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

* Dark Order attacked after the match but Dustin Rhodes made the save

(H/T: @HookedInvoice)