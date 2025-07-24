Wrestling fans in “The Windy City” were not only treated to live AEW action in the form of AEW Dynamite on July 23, 2025, they were also given a healthy-sized dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Before the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max on 7/23 in Chicago, Illinois, matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

The following are complete quick-match spoiler results from the ROH On HonorClub taping on 7/23:

* Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh (w/ Karen Jarrett) defeated GPA and Hunter Holdcraft in tag-team action in the first of two matches taped.

* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian beat Joe Alonso & Thomas Hines in another tag-team bout in the second of the two taped contests. Afterwards, the winning duo got into it with Tomohiro Ishii and Atlantis Jr.

From there, things switched over to the live AEW show.

ROH airs every Thursday night on HonorClub.