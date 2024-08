Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas prior to the AEW Collision show on August 10, 2024.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

* Abadon defeated Jael

* Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol & Angelico defeated LSG & MSG & Joe Alonzo

