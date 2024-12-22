More matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Sunday.

Prior to the double AEW taping for Dynamite On 34th Street on December 25 and Rampage on December 27, bouts were filmed for an episode of ROH On HonorClub.

The matches saw MxM Collection win in the tag-team opener, followed by a second straight night of Homicide and Rocky Romero teaming up. After the return of Homicide alongside Romero at the December 21 taping, the two worked another tag bout at the December 22 taping, losing to Action Andretti & Lio Rush.

For those who missed it, check out complete ROH Boxing Day Brawl Spoilers From Hammerstein Ballroom In New York City (Taped On 12/21/2024).

For a spoiler on a surprise return that kicked off the AEW Dynamite On 34th Street taping, click here.

Check back here later this evening for complete AEW Dynamite On 34th Street spoilers.