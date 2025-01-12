Matches and segments were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at the AEW Collision show in Athens, Georgia on Saturday night, January 11, 2025.

Featured below are compete ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the 1/11 taping:

* Brady Booker defeated Elijah Drago

* Beast Mortos defeated Tony Nese.

* The Infantry defeated Rosario Grillo & Jimmy Wild

* Blake Christian defeated Parker Lee

* Top Flight defeated QT Marshall & Aaron Solo when Solo was forced to tap

* Shane Taylor Promotions & EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson The Dark Order & Serpentico & Boulder Bronson when ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty made Serpentico tap

* ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet defeated Angelica Risk

(H/T: Mari Pineda and PWInsider.com)