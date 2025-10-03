Fans in Lakeland, Florida were treated to a double-dose of pro wrestling action on Wednesday evening.

Along with matches being taped for the October 4 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max, bout were also taped inside the venue in “The Sunshine State” for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the 10/2 taping for the weekly ROH TV show.

Angelico and Serpentico defeated Logan Cruz and Tyson

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee defeated Alex Windsor to retain the title

Crowd got in this match, a great showing for Sareee who received chants post match with Tony Khan even greeting Sareee on top of the entrance way.

Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) defeated Oro

Shane Taylor (w/The Infantry and Trish Adora) defeated Beef

Post-match the WorkHorsemen saved Beef before Sammy Guevara and Rush also made their way to the ring teasing future matches.

Grizzled Young Vets and Isla Dawn defeated Gabriel Aeros, Carolina Cruz, and Javi

Javi is the former Javier Bernal/Big Body Javi from WWE NXT. Post-match Stori Denali and the Premier Athletes attacked GYV and Isla.

Billie Starkz defeated Viva Van

Blake Christian defeated Shannon Moore

Diamante defeated Aleah James

The Von Erichs defeated Griff Garrison and Kole Carter of the Frat House