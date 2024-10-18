In addition to taping matches and segments for this week’s AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XII shows on Thursday night, bouts were also filmed for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are spoilers from the ROH taping:

* Tony Khan came out and did a tribute to Joe Koff, saying mainly the same things he had told the crowd in San Jose the night before.

* Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun defeated OSJ & Dave Dutra

* Reyna Isis defeated Lady Frost

* Rocky Romero defeated Brandon Cutler

* ROH men’s TV Champion Brian Cage defeated Komander

* They held a championship celebration for ROH Women’s World Champion Athena for being the longest-running champion in company history. Billie Starkz got upset after Athena complained about the party and left. The segment ended when Abadon put a cake in the champion’s face.