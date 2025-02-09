Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub at the Ford Bend Epicenter in Houston, Texas after the live AEW Collision on TNT show wrapped up.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the February 8 ROH taping:

* Abadon def. Rachael Ellering

* Billie Starkz def. Hyan

* Wheeler Yuta def. Fuego Del Sol

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd), The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/ Leila Grey) def. Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Mark Sterling & Tony Nese) (w/ Cole Karter)

* ROH Television Championship: Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) (c) def. Lee Johnson

* Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) def. Fly Def (Warren J & Zack Zilla)

* Dark Panther, Fuego & Sammy Guevara def. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Soberano Jr.

ROH airs every Thursday night at 7/6c on HonorClub.