The action got started early in “The Windy City” on Wednesday night.

Prior to the start of the live post-AEW All In: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday night, July 16, 2025 from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are ROH On HonorClub spoilers from the 7/16 taping:

* The Beast Mortos defeated Serpentico. Mortos pinned Serpentico after an over the shoulder backbreaker into a piledriver.

* Lee Johnson and Blake Christian defeated David Ali and Isaiah Moore. Johnson pinned Ali after Christian jumped off the top rope onto Ali who was in the Torture Rack on Johnson’s shoulders. Ali and Moore are Chicago-area indie workers.

* Nick Wayne (w/Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian) defeated Gringo Loco. Wayne pinned Loco after hitting the Unprettier.

ROH TV airs every Thursday night on HonorClub.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)