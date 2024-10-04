Matches for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub were taped on Thursday night, October 3, 2024, in Toledo, Ohio.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS* Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) defeated Ren Jones & Derek Dillinger
* ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods to retain
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match. Abadon saved Frost from a post-match attack.
* Shane Taylor Promotions defeated The Infantry
* Lance Archer defeated Sam Beale
* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Diamante by DQ to retain
* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd defeated Anthony Henry to retain
* Billie Starkz defeated Ella Elizabeth
* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Brandon Cutler
(H/T: PWInsider.com)