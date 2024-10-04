Matches for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub were taped on Thursday night, October 3, 2024, in Toledo, Ohio.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS * Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) defeated Ren Jones & Derek Dillinger



* ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods to retain



* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match. Abadon saved Frost from a post-match attack.



* Shane Taylor Promotions defeated The Infantry



* Lance Archer defeated Sam Beale



* ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated Diamante by DQ to retain



* NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd defeated Anthony Henry to retain



* Billie Starkz defeated Ella Elizabeth



* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Brandon Cutler

(H/T: PWInsider.com)