The action got underway early on Wednesday night.

Prior to the start of the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max, matches were held inside the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. for an upcoming episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete spoiler results.

Dark Matches



* CMLL’s Okumura defeated Sigma



* The Beast Mortos defeated AR Fox. Afterwards LFI attacked Fox and stood tall, raising their fists over his body.



ROH On HonorClub Spoilers



* Hechicero defeated Jay Lethal. Hechicero won by submission.



* Athena defeated Diami. Afterwards, Toni Storm came running out, laid out Billie Starkz and gave the Thesz press to Athena. Billie pulled Athena out of the ring before The Fallen Goddess could get hit with the hip attack. On the mic, Toni Storm told Athena to “get back here so I can give you a Cleveland steamer!” Which, of course, led to chants.



* Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Neon defeated Adam Price and The Work Horsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake). After the match, Mistico was going to speak to the crowd when MJF, wearing a Mistico mask, attacked Mistico from behind. MJF said, with his title, he owned Mistico and Mexico. If Mistico wants it back he better be prepared to put everything on the line, “perro!”