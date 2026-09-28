Ring of Honor is paying tribute to PAC by opening up its archives following his passing on Sunday at the age of 40.

ROH announced Monday that full matches featuring PAC will be released throughout the day on the promotion’s official YouTube channel. The collection will include bouts from both PAC’s AEW career and the ROH archives.

“Every hour until 3pm ET on the official ROH YouTube channel, we’ll release a FULL MATCH featuring PAC from AEW and the ROH archives,” ROH announced.

The promotion added that the releases are intended to celebrate the career and memories PAC left behind.

“Today, we mourn. But we also celebrate his life, his passion, and the unforgettable moments he gave us.”

PAC’s history with ROH stretched back nearly two decades. He made his first appearance for the promotion at The Fifth Year Festival: Liverpool at the Liverpool Olympia in England in 2007 and would make occasional appearances for ROH in the years that followed.

PAC wrestled his final match at AEW All Out on September 26, challenging Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

AEW announced the following day that PAC had passed away at the age of 40. Tributes have since poured in from throughout the professional wrestling industry, with wrestlers and others who worked alongside PAC remembering his talent, professionalism and impact on the business.