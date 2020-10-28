After this week’s ROH TV, the final match for the Pure Title Tournament is set to be “The Foundation” Jonathan Gresham vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams. To advance i nthe tournament, Gresham defeated Josh Woods with a surprise roll-up and Williams caused Jay Lethal to tap out to a crossface. On ROH Week-By-Week, Williams says that his shoulder isn’t 100% but he’s going to win the tournament at all costs. His shoulder was hurt during his match with Jay Lethal.

After Matt Taven made his return to ROH last week, he viciously attacked Vincent by putting him through a table. Vincent responded this week by putting Taven through a table. It was announced on ROH Week-By-Week that both men have been fined for their actions.

Also announced for next week’s show is EC3’s in-ring debut. He’ll be teaming with the Briscoes to take on Shane Taylor and SOS.

