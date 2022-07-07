AEW has announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta will defend his Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which takes place on July 23rd from Lowell, Massachusetts.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR:

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television championship

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure championship