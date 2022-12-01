Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment between the JAS and the Blackpool Combat Club, which saw Wheeler Yuta challenge Daniel Garcia to a rematch for the Ring of Honor Pure championship at Final Battle. Garcia accepted, and the AEW commentary team confirmed that the match was official.

Challenge upon challenge are being made between #JerichoAppreciationSociety and #BlackpoolCombatClub! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zdw4gz4Br3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

This will be the rubber match between Yuta and Garcia, who each have a victory over the other in 2022. Final Battle takes place on December 10th from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship