ROH Releases First Look At Hana Kimura Tribute Show

Ring of Honor issued the following press release and FIRST LOOK video, which takes a peak at this week’s episode dedicated to the late Hana Kimura. Check it out below. The Japanese star took her life earlier this year at 22 as a result of cyber-bullying.

