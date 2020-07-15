 ROH Releases First Look At Hana Kimura Tribute Show

ROH Releases First Look At Hana Kimura Tribute Show

Leave a comment

Ring of Honor issued the following press release and FIRST LOOK video, which takes a peak at this week’s episode dedicated to the late Hana Kimura. Check it out below. The Japanese star took her life earlier this year at 22 as a result of cyber-bullying.

This week, Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates the life and career of Hana Kimura. Enjoy this special episode featuring the best of Hana in ROH and tributes from ROH stars.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy