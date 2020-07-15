ROH Releases First Look At Hana Kimura Tribute Show

Ring of Honor issued the following press release and FIRST LOOK video, which takes a peak at this week’s episode dedicated to the late Hana Kimura. Check it out below. The Japanese star took her life earlier this year at 22 as a result of cyber-bullying.
This week, Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates the life and career of Hana Kimura. Enjoy this special episode featuring the best of Hana in ROH and tributes from ROH stars.
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Recent Claims on CM Punk’s AEW Contract Talks
- WWE Releases Nikki Cross vs. Bayley Extreme Rules Poster with Classic Horror Movie Theme
- Kevin Owens on Talking with Vince McMahon About Returning to WWE NXT
- Alexa Bliss Now Charging $400 for Cameo Videos, More Wrestlers on the Platform
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Working with a Major Network on Her TV Project
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury