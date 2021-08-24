Ring of Honor issued the following press release providing injury updates on top stars Flip Gordon, former world champion RUSH, and current Pure champion Jonathan Gresham following this past Saturday’s Glory By Honor event. Full details can be found below.

ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon and RUSH suffered injuries at Glory By Honor Night 2 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Gresham suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket during the eight-man tag match between The Foundation and Violence Unlimited. He is expected to return at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia to defend his title against Josh Woods.

Flip Gordon is experiencing memory loss after being on the receiving end of a Jay Driller on a chair by Mark Briscoe. A further update on his condition is expected soon.

RUSH suffered a knee injury during the tag match that pitted him and Dragon Lee against Bandido and Rey Horus. The exact nature of the injury is unknown and his recovery time is to be determined.

RUSH and fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members Lee and Kenny King are scheduled to challenge ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions at Death Before Dishonor.