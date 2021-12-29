Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing the lineup for this weekend’s “Best of 2021” episode of ROH TV. Check out the full details, including what matches made the cut, below.

Here’s a preview of this weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling,” which features three outstanding matches from 2021 that were originally broadcast on pay-per-view or exclusively on HonorClub.

Jay and Mark Briscoe vs. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (Death Before Dishonor, Sept. 12)

Three months before their epic clash at Final Battle: End of an Era, these two all-time great tag teams squared off for the first time since 2015.

Throughout 2014 and 2015, Taven and Bennett — then known as The Kingdom — and the Briscoes battled numerous times and traded victories.

The match at Death Before Dishonor wasn’t about nostalgia, though; it was about climbing the tag team rankings and putting themselves into position for a shot at the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Brody King vs. Jonathan Gresham (Honor for All, Nov. 14)

After dominating the Pure division for a year, former Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham announced that he was setting his sights on becoming ROH World Champion.

The first obstacle in Gresham’s path was a huge one in the form of the monstrous King, who was looking to maintain his status as the No. 1 contender in the ROH World Title rankings.

The matchup was a classic contrast in styles, as it pitted an outstanding technical wrestler in Gresham against a big man who is as agile as he is powerful in King.

Bandido vs. Flamita vs. Rey Horus (19th Anniversary, March 26)

For MexiSquad ((Bandido, Flamita and Horus), the 19th Anniversary show began with them attempting to regain the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title from Shane Taylor Promotions. It ended with the group imploding.

After MexiSquad lost the match, Flamita was angry with his partners, especially Bandido. Horus suggested the three friends meet in a triple threat match later that night to settle things.