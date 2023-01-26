It was announced earlier in the month that Ring of Honor would be returning to Los Angeles for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which is set to take place on March 31st from the Galen Center at USC.

Today, ROH released a video hyping up the marquee event that features: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, ROH Six-Man Tag Champions The Embassy, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and other top stars for the brand.

It is also noted that tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow at 1pm EST/10am PST. Check it out below.