Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck has announced that in honor of the recently deceased Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber the company will be releasing several of his old matches from his time working for them. This includes bouts like his showdown with the legendary Necro Butcher, and him tagging against the likes of Kenny King, Rhett Titus, and Jerry Lynn. Check out the statement, as well as a link to the matches, below.

