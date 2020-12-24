Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that company stars LSG and Kenny King will be squaring off for the first time ever in a matchup that will be released later this evening on the ROH Youtube and Honor Club streaming service. Full details can be found below.

As an early Christmas gift to the best wrestling fans on the planet, Ring of Honor is presenting a match on Christmas Eve between Kenny King and LSG exclusively on YouTube and HonorClub.

Despite King and LSG both being ROH veterans, this will be the first time they have faced each other in a singles match.

LSG turned heads last month by nearling upsetting two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in a Pure Rules Match. The bout went the full 15-minute time limit, with Lethal being declared the winner by split decision.

LSG came out of that match with a newfound confidence, which he believes will serve him well against King, a two-time former ROH World Television Champion and former ROH World Tag Team Champion.

“Jay said it himself. After all the years of doubting myself, all the losses, all the struggles, I finally earned my spot here,” LSG said. “I finally earned his respect. Kenny, you’re one of the cornerstones here at Ring of Honor, and if I have to go through you to carve out my legacy here at Ring of Honor, to make a name for myself, to create a path for myself, I will do it.”

King has plenty of motivation to defeat LSG. He’s coming off back-to-back losses to Shane Taylor and Josh Woods. Moreover, with RUSH as the ROH World Champion and Dragon Lee as the ROH World Television Champion, King is the only member of La Faccion Ingobernable without a title.

“LSG, I think this is the worst possible scenario for you,” King said. “What are you, crazy? Do you think I’m going to let you go in there and hang with me? I’m going to try and knock your head off early and often.

“This is not going to be some, ‘Hey, let’s see what you got, kid.’ I’m going to treat you like you’re snot on the bottom of my shoe. I understand that you’re hungry, but I’m starving, and I know what it’s like to eat good.”