-Quinn McKay welcomes us to another ROH TV which will feature 2 matches.

Pure Match: PJ Black vs. Brian Johnson

This match is a student against his sensai. The stipulation is that if Johnson wins, he gets a black belt. If he loses, he has to shake Black’s hand. Johnson has refused to shake anyone’s hand after a loss so far, instead opting to throw a fit.

During his entrance, Johnson cuts a promo on his way to the ring. Johnson says this match is proof that he means business, because he’s willing to beat the only person he considers a friend on the ROH roster. He says that after he’s done with Black he’s moving on to the Pure title.

Before the match, the Code of Honor is adhered to without any resistance from Johnson. Black reminds Johnson that he taught him everything he knows and the bell rings.

Black gets Johnson in a head scissor lock and encourages him to reverse it, but Johnson struggles. He eventually kicks out. Black blocks some offense from Johnson and hits a massive dropkick that sends him flying out of the ring. Black patiently waits in the ring for Johnson to re-enter the ring.

Black does a head scissors that once again sends Johnson out of the ring. He climbs the turnbuckle, but Johnson scouts it and casually walks the opposite way. Black just climbs off the turnbuckle and does a suicide dive that takes him out of the ring. Black taunts Johnson, saying, “Dammit Brian what did I tell you?” Johnson responds with, “I hate your damn lessons.”

Back in the ring, Black hits an STO. He goes for a springboard moonsault but Johnson moves out of the way. Black hits hard face first as we go to commercial.

Back from break, Johnson remains in control. He yells to the camera, “how do you spell Pure? M. E. C. C. A.” The commentators don’t get it and we move on.

Black takes advantage of Johnson’s absent mind and begins taking control once again. PJ Black puts Johnson in submission and carries him to the ropes. This forces Johnson to use his second break even though he didn’t purposely do it.

The two men meet in the middle and begin chopping each other’s chests. Black gets a bigger chop then nails a superkick. Black goes for another springboard moonsault and this time he gets it. Black goes for the pin, but Johnson gets his foot on the ropes. This is Johnson’s third and final rope break.

Brian and Black accidentally bump into the referee, so Johnson pokes Black in the eyes while the referee is recovering. Johnson nails his neckbreaker finisher and scores the pinfall.

Winner: Brian Johnson

After the mic, Black says he had to cheat to beat him but a lot of those things he did were things he taught him, and he’s proud. He says Johnson will go on to do great things. He offers his hand to shake. Johnson hesitates but Black assures him its about respect. They shake and Black tells him that any time he needs him, he’s there. We cut to commercial.

-Backstage, Johnson is getting an interview. Black shows up, and repeats what he said in the ring, and promises to give him the black belt soon.

-We get a promo for the Women of Honor, which ROH has been pushing hard this summer.

-Backstage, Eli Isom is cutting a promo about the Shinobi Shadow Squad. He says that Ryan Mooney claims he was the biggest part of the Shinobi Shadow Squad, but it was a group effort. Afterwards, Ryan Mooney cuts his own promo, saying that this feud isn’t personal. He adds that this feud is about two men that have always pushed themselves to be the best, and this is his chance to be the best. Ryan Mooney vs Eli Isom is next week.

-We see a clip from Glory by Honor. We have Violence Unlimited vs The Foundation. The match was eventually won by Jay Lethal when he pinned Tony Deppen. Violence Unlimited will be in action again next week against 4 unnamed opponents.

Main Event Fatal Four Way: Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs Brody King vs.

King does a promo backstage saying that the faction war between Shane Taylor Promotions, The Foundation, Violence Unlimited, and LFI is only going to get worse, but only one team can be left standing. He tells Shane Taylor to lay down. Backstage, Shane Taylor says this is his chance to prove that Shane Taylor has always been the best. Backstage, Brody King says he’s already beaten all the men in this match, but it doesn’t matter because he’d beat anybody. Lastly, backstage, Jay Lethal says this match is his chance to step up and move on to Bandido for the World Championship. He reminds everyone that he’s the only one in the match that knows what the World title feels like.

Shane Taylor Promotions walk to the back. All four men gladly shake hands for the Code of Honor. There’s a little hostility between Brody King and Jay Lethal. Those two men start the match. Brody and Lethal lock up but Brody just shoves him down. They go to lock up but this time Lethal uses his speed to get control. He flips Brody into the corner, so Shane Taylor tags himself in.

Lethal and Taylor lock up. This time, its Taylor who throws Lethal around the ring with power. Lethal uses his speed to take down Taylor into the corner. This causes Kenny King to tag in now.

Kenny and Lethal square up. We’re reminded of their old rivalry. They lock up but neither man can get the advantage. They go to lock up a second time, but Kenny clocks him right in the face with a closed fist. This puts Kenny in control until we go to commercial.

Back from commercial, Kenny is stomping a mud hole in Lethal at the turnbuckle. Lethal rolls away, but this causes Brody to tag himself in. Brody enters the ring but instead slaps Lethal out of the ring. This causes Kenny to slap Brody from behind, but it has no effect. The look on Kenny’s face is complete regret. Kenny slaps again, but Brody retaliates with a slap that staggers Kenny. Brody hits a second one that levels Kenny to the mat. Brody picks up Kenny on the apron, sets him on the ropes, and slaps him back into the ring. Brody whips off the ropes with a senton. He goes for a pin, but only gets a 2.

Kenny is able to get up and dropkicks Bordy into the corner. He knocks Shane Taylor off the apron, then springboards back into the ring with a Blockbuster. Kenny is clearly house. Kenny goes to run off the ropes, but Shane Taylor grabs his foot. This staggers Kenny who receives a huge clothesline from Brody. Shane tags himself in.

Shane Taylor and Brody King meet in the middle. They start clubbing each other and its two massive powerhouses going at it. Taylor wins and sends Brody out of the ring. Kenny tries to come from behind, but Taylor its a backpack stunner. Lethal enters from behind and goes for the Lethal Injection, but Taylor catches him and hits the Welcome to the Land. Kenny comes from behind and does a Blue Thunderbomb.

Brody King from behind now and hits a Clothesline from Hell that wins him the match.

Winner: Brody King

After the match, Brody King helps Shane Taylor to his feel. Shane says he wants to face Brody again but one on one. Brody looks interested in the idea. Jay Lethal enters the ring and shakes Shane’s hand now. They both look down and are disappointed. Kenny King is nowhere to be seen during the code of honor, as usual.