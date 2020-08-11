ROH Returning To Television Production Later This Month

Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that they will be returning to Maryland to produce new episodes of television later this month. This will be their first shows since early March when the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency and forced ROH to shutdown operations. Details are below.

With the safety and health of talents, staff and production crew at the forefront, Ring of Honor Wrestling will return to producing new episodes of the “Ring of Honor Wrestling” television program this August 2020 in the home state of Maryland.

ROH will adhere to a very stringent protocol as well as the regulations set in place by the Maryland State Athletic Commission. ROH will be instituting the necessary testing and safety measures in a continued effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no fans or staff who are not essential to the production present during these events.

“Taking care of our people during this difficult time has been and still is our No. 1 priority,” ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff said. “That’s why we have spent many weeks working alongside the Maryland State commission in gearing towards our return to producing wrestling action. The strictest of protocols, testing and measures will be in place to assure us of this directive.”

Ring of Honor’s last events were the cancelled 18th Anniversary and Past vs Present shows in Las Vegas last March 13th and 14th. Since then, the company has opted to cease taping operations until there was a safe way to resume. These new tapings will pick up right where ROH left off with a focus on the ROH Pure Title Tournament, which had been originally scheduled for April.