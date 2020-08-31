Ring of Honor has announced on their Youtube series “Week by Week” that company stars Silas Young, Fred Yehi, and Delirious will be the final three competitors in the Pure Title tournament. More details, including the “Week by Week,” can be found below.

The ROH Pure Title tournament begins airing on “Ring of Honor Wrestling” the weekend of Sept. 12 and will play out over eight weeks.

Competitors that have been revealed thus far: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle, Matt Sydal, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, and independent stars Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, Silas Young, Fred Yehi, Delirious, and Rust Taylor.

There will be alternate competitors in each of the tournament’s two blocks in case any of the participants are unable to compete.

As previously announced, there will be three judges for each match and time-limit draws will go to a judges’ decision. ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster will be one of the judges.

Juster has previous experience in that capacity, as he served as a judge for the famous NWA World Title Match between Ric Flair and Sting on the first “Clash of the Champions” broadcast in 1988.

Also, once a Pure Champion is crowned, the title can change hands via disqualification and countout.