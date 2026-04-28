A longtime voice of Ring of Honor has shed some light on his future in the wrestling business.

Veteran ring announcer Bobby Cruise, who has been a staple of ROH for years, previously revealed back in March 2027 that he signed a new deal with AEW/ROH.

Now, he’s offering a bit more clarity on when that agreement expires.

And what could come next.

Cruise discussed his current contract status while appearing on Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin’s Boots To Boots podcast, confirming that his deal runs through March 2027.

He also opened up about the idea of eventually stepping away from the industry, noting that while he may have a general timeline in mind, nothing is set in stone just yet.

“So I think I know when I’m gonna be done. I just haven’t decided yet. It’s not next year, I hope. My contract’s up in March of 2027. I hope it’s not next year.”

For now, it sounds like Cruise isn’t planning an imminent exit, but the clock is at least quietly ticking.