Ring of Honor recently issued the following press release sharing their condolences on the death of wrestling legend Joe Laurinaitis, better known as Animal from the Road Warriors, who passed away four days ago at the age of 60. Check out what they had to say below.

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) has died. He was 60.

Laurinaitis and Mike Hegstrand (Road Warrior Hawk) formed one of the greatest and most influential tag teams of all time. The Road Warriors (aka The Legion of Doom) are the only team to have won tag team titles in WWE, NWA and AWA. They also were huge stars in Japan.

With their spiked shoulder pads and war paint, the larger-than-life Road Warriors took the wrestling world by storm in the mid-80s and were a top team for well over a decade. They also spawned countless imitators.

ROH extends its deepest condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans.